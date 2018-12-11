XCel Brands (XELB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.47

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 23350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $30.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. Analysts forecast that XCel Brands Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XCel Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

