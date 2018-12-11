Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Position Lowered by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,709 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 58,585 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Xilinx worth $20,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,470,038 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,560,915,000 after acquiring an additional 510,107 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,916,616 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $714,845,000 after acquiring an additional 720,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,654,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,927,502 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $321,569,000 after acquiring an additional 82,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 115.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,309,431 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $345,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $90.03. 49,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,848. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.27 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $746.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

In related news, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $133,778.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $3,375,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Xilinx from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Xilinx from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.95.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

