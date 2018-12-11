Yamana Gold (AUY) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Yamana Gold from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. HSBC lowered Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Shares of AUY opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 144.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 34,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 32.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

