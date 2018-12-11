Yeti (YETI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.45

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 22856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Yeti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Get Yeti alerts:

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 25,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $463,482.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 378,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,809,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,219,966 shares of company stock worth $39,959,388.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Yeti (YETI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.45” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/yeti-yeti-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-14-45.html.

Yeti Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

There is no company description available for Yeti Holdings Inc

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.