Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will post sales of $585.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $597.70 million and the lowest is $575.30 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock reported sales of $470.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.01 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

WWD has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wood & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.86.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $80,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,968,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.16. The company had a trading volume of 376,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,764. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.89. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

