Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.71.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the second quarter worth about $129,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the second quarter worth about $261,000.

Shares of BLKB opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $120.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

