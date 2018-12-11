Zacks: Analysts Expect Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $663.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) to report $663.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crossamerica Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $645.60 million to $680.40 million. Crossamerica Partners posted sales of $552.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crossamerica Partners.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $670.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.98 million. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 4.95%.

CAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Crossamerica Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of Crossamerica Partners stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,131. The stock has a market cap of $528.37 million, a PE ratio of -189.25, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.24. Crossamerica Partners has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -2,625.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crossamerica Partners by 11.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the third quarter worth about $136,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,185,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,643,000 after acquiring an additional 401,575 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,078,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 168,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

