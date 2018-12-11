Zacks: Analysts Expect ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). ViaSat reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.99 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. ViaSat’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ViaSat from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on ViaSat from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ViaSat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

In other ViaSat news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $69,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Louis Ryan sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $187,654.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,372 shares of company stock worth $11,038,116. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ViaSat by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ViaSat by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in ViaSat by 16.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in ViaSat by 14.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ViaSat by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.

Shares of VSAT opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 0.77. ViaSat has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

