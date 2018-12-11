Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JD.Com Inc (JD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for JD.Com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.00. JD.Com posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $104.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.93 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Nomura decreased their price objective on JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on JD.Com from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in JD.Com by 1,497.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in JD.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.91. 13,403,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,935,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,091.00 and a beta of 1.37. JD.Com has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

