Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $558.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.03 million.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 2,491,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $47,232,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Day sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 70.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 213.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of LBRT opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

