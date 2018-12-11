Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $526.40 Million

Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce sales of $526.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $525.60 million and the highest is $527.20 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $487.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $522.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,453 shares of company stock worth $4,283,378 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

