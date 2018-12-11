Zacks: Brokerages Expect ConocoPhillips (COP) to Announce $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. ConocoPhillips posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $7.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,006.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 541.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 110.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $80.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

