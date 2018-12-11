Zacks: Brokerages Expect Splunk Inc (SPLK) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.90. Splunk reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $480.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Sunday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.22.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.80 and a beta of 2.13. Splunk has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $130.00.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,396,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Carges sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $458,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,453 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,174. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,508,569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,220 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,235,000 after purchasing an additional 298,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Splunk by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $377,486,000 after purchasing an additional 219,247 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Splunk by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,565,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $189,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

