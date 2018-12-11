Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Euronet Worldwide’s shares have gained in a year’s time, comparing favorably against its industry’s loss in the same time-frame. Its strong position is backed by constant expansions across the globe through strategic acquisitions, strong results of the Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) and Money Transfer segments. Its revenues have been consistently growing over the past few years on the back of the company’s diversity across products and geographies. However, rising expenses, which have eroded earnings per share, remain a headwind for the company. The low margin of the company is another concern.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EEFT. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. William Blair raised Euronet Worldwide from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $111.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.44.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $112.88 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 50,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $6,086,706.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $287,387.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,454,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,189,899.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,129 shares of company stock worth $44,319,156 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,238,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,375,000 after acquiring an additional 980,390 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,777,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,403,000 after acquiring an additional 264,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,101,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,421,000 after acquiring an additional 208,988 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,015,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,244,000 after acquiring an additional 180,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,767,000 after acquiring an additional 176,700 shares in the last quarter.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

