Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tilray (TLRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Get Tilray alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $62.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Tilray from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Tilray from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.67.

TLRY opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 5.43. Tilray has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $300.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Tilray had a negative net margin of 121.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth $154,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth $155,000. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.