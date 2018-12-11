Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trimble (TRMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Trimble’s drivers include robust organic growth, contributions from acquisitions and operational efficiency. Also, Trimble's expanding product portfolio is aiding its solid organic growth. Moreover, the geographical diversity in Trimble’s agricultural business continues to strengthen its footprints in the agricultural sector. This also aids the performance of the company’s Resources and Utilities segment. However, growing competition in the industry remains a concern. Also, the company is exposed to the risk of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRMB. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. Trimble has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.12 million. Trimble had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $135,556.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James A. Kirkland sold 14,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $562,676.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,035.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,393 shares of company stock valued at $880,463 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 24,279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,787,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Trimble by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,285,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $490,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,300 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Trimble by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,645,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,199,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

