Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alaska Air Group (ALK) to Buy

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Alaska Air Group have outperformed its industry over the past six months. The company issued a bullish fourth-quarter unit revenue forecast on its investor day. In fact, the company is benefiting from the rise in passenger revenues, which increased 4% in the third quarter as well as in the first nine months of 2018. Additionally, the carrier has reduced its forecast for fuel cost per gallon. The company's efforts to expand its presence are encouraging as well. We are also impressed by the company’s efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks. The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 3.3% upward in the last 60 days. However, high operating expenses are limiting bottom-line growth. In fact, the bottom line contracted in each of the three quarters so far this year mainly due to high costs. Capacity-related woes are also worrisome.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $62.86. 30,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,586. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $58,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,736,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,380,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $852,494,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

