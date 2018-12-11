Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AXA Equitable (EQH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. provides financial services which includes investment management insights and advisory solutions. The Company’s operating segments consists of Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions and Corporate and Other. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA Equitable has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

EQH stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. AXA Equitable has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $1,184,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

