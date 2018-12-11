Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lazydays (LAZY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lazydays from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

LAZY stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director James J. Fredlake acquired 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $45,791.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B. Luke Weil sold 27,541 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $222,255.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 33,026 shares of company stock valued at $169,666 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter worth $134,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter worth $1,984,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners.

