Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oclaro (OCLR) to Hold

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Oclaro, with headquarters in San Jose, California, is a tier 1 provider of high performance optical components, modules and subsystems to the telecommunications market, and is one of the largest providers to metro and long haul network applications. Oclaro, the result of the combination of Bookham, Inc. and Avanex Corporation, leverages proprietary core technologies and vertically integrated product development to provide its customers with cost-effective and innovative optical devices, modules and subsystems. Its photonic technologies also serve selected potential high growth markets, including industrial, defense, life sciences, semiconductor, and scientific, with diversification providing both significant potential revenue streams and strategic technological advantage. Oclaro is a global company, with leading chip fabrication facilities in the UK, Switzerland and Italy, and manufacturing sites in the US, Thailand and China. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oclaro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.48.

Shares of OCLR stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Oclaro has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Oclaro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $131.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oclaro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Oclaro in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oclaro in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Oclaro by 109.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oclaro by 69.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oclaro in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.

