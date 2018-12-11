Zacks: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Orrstown Financial Services’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $23.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Orrstown Financial Services an industry rank of 103 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ORRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

Shares of ORRF traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,639. The stock has a market cap of $186.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million. Research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 33,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

