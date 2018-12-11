ZetaMicron One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (ZMC)

ZetaMicron (CURRENCY:ZMC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. ZetaMicron has a total market cap of $37,722.00 and $0.00 worth of ZetaMicron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZetaMicron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZetaMicron has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZetaMicron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.02591123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00142990 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00173324 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $330.27 or 0.09640132 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029857 BTC.

ZetaMicron Profile

ZetaMicron’s total supply is 600,344,291 coins. ZetaMicron’s official message board is zetamicron.boards.net.

Buying and Selling ZetaMicron

ZetaMicron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZetaMicron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZetaMicron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZetaMicron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZetaMicron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZetaMicron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.