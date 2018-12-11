Zimmer Partners LP Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP)

Zimmer Partners LP decreased its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 273,571 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.12% of Enbridge Energy Partners worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners by 32.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners by 16.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 40,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners by 57.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EEP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. 281,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.29. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.11 million. Enbridge Energy Partners had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 9.39%. Enbridge Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. Enbridge Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Enbridge Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enbridge Energy Partners from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Enbridge Energy Partners Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage services assets in the United States. The company's Lakehead system consists of approximately 4,212 miles of pipe and 74 pump stations located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States.

