Zimmer Partners LP Purchases New Stake in Replimune Group Inc (REPL)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.06% of Replimune Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.33. 816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,219. Replimune Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

