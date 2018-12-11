ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.92.

ZIOP opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.91. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 49,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,167,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,686,000 after buying an additional 717,804 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 168.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 36,568 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 198.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 201,063 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 187,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.