Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) PT Set at CHF 359 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 359 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 309 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays set a CHF 311 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 302 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 327.78.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.