Zytronic (ZYT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Zytronic (LON:ZYT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 22.70 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 23.80 ($0.31) by GBX (1.10) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON ZYT opened at GBX 339 ($4.43) on Tuesday. Zytronic has a twelve month low of GBX 400 ($5.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 635 ($8.30).

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. It offers a range of secure encrypted touch sensors in transactional kiosks, curved interactive surfaces for casino cabinets, and rugged anti-microbial glass touch screens for leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking, and industrial applications.

