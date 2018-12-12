$0.12 EPS Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NS. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of NS stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Chemical Bank purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

