$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.08. Gain Capital reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.77 million.

GCAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gain Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Gain Capital in a report on Friday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

In other news, insider Samantha Roady sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,197.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Warren Calhoun sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 100.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the third quarter valued at $105,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Gain Capital stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,261. Gain Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $323.26 million, a P/E ratio of -37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

