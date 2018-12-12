$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.42. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 206.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

SOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.96. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 189.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 25,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 19.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 237.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.