$0.52 EPS Expected for Novanta Inc (NOVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings. Novanta posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $160.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Novanta news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $34,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 13,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $983,202.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,027 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,268.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,487 shares of company stock worth $36,538,202 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its position in shares of Novanta by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 16,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Novanta by 9.7% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 9,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Novanta by 17.1% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Novanta by 9.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 58.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Novanta has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.71.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

