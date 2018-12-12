-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Uniqure NV (QURE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Uniqure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.61). Uniqure posted earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 725.04% and a negative return on equity of 58.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QURE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Uniqure from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of QURE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. 211,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,801. Uniqure has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $151,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Uniqure during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Uniqure during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Uniqure during the third quarter worth about $279,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniqure during the second quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Uniqure during the second quarter worth about $392,000. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

