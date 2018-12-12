-$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fibrocell Science Inc (FCSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.90) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fibrocell Science’s earnings. Fibrocell Science reported earnings of ($3.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fibrocell Science will report full-year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.68) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fibrocell Science.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Fibrocell Science from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fibrocell Science in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fibrocell Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

NASDAQ:FCSC opened at $1.95 on Friday. Fibrocell Science has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fibrocell Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.53% of Fibrocell Science as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

