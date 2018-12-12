$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.15. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $35.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 37,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $48.14 and a 1-year high of $75.75.

Cardinal Health announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4763 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

In related news, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,662.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

