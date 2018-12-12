$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centene Corp (CNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to announce $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.24. Centene posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Centene from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, boosted their price objective on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

NYSE:CNC traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.04. 3,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,830. Centene has a twelve month low of $94.69 and a twelve month high of $148.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

