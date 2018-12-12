$1.49 EPS Expected for Western Digital Corp (WDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $3.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $7.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $8.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. Western Digital had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Western Digital to $80.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, September 17th. Longbow Research set a $100.00 price target on Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Digital from $106.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $80,150.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 22.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,731,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,506,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,847 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3,492.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,858,781 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $225,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,373 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $140,496,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 177.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,035,818 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $177,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 75.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,390 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.97. 6,127,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,373. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $106.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

