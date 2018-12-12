10,800 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.0491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
