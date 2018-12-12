11,115 Shares in Independent Bank Corp (INDB) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 7.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 12.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 33.6% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 132.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

