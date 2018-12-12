117,756 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 117,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,000. Crestline Management LP owned 0.09% of First Industrial Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,517,000 after purchasing an additional 678,019 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 277.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 863,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,792,000 after purchasing an additional 635,065 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 378.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 551,590 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 443.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 378,649 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.7% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,111,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,908,000 after purchasing an additional 353,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,166.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,901,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FR. ValuEngine upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of FR opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.65.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $100.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.74 million. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.41%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

