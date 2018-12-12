11,881 Shares in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,881 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVA. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Covanta by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 968,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Covanta Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Covanta had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.75 million. Analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Covanta’s payout ratio is -270.27%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Mulcahy sold 13,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $214,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,193.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVA. ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Covanta from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

