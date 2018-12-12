1,199,602 Shares in Hanger Inc (HNGR) Acquired by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,199,602 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,988,000. Hanger comprises approximately 13.9% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HNGR. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hanger during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Hanger during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanger during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hanger during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanger during the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanger alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Hartman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $119,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNGR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,758. Hanger Inc has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $262.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/1199602-shares-in-hanger-inc-hngr-acquired-by-prosight-management-lp.html.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.