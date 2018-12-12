$176.76 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Ltd (GLOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) to announce $176.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.66 million. GasLog posted sales of $135.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year sales of $610.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.60 million to $632.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $721.98 million, with estimates ranging from $689.28 million to $746.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. GasLog had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. GasLog’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on GasLog in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded GasLog from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GasLog from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,487,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,876,000 after acquiring an additional 353,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,349,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 165,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 547,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 161,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

GasLog stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 404,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,445. GasLog has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,982.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.89%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

