$188.28 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report $188.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.00 million and the highest is $189.90 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $185.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $747.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $739.40 million to $753.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $774.56 million, with estimates ranging from $753.34 million to $788.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

PB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Stephens set a $70.00 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $142,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,707,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $227,636.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,515,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,561,000 after buying an additional 90,531 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 52,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

