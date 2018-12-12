$194.36 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy Inc (ETSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will post $194.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.10 million and the lowest is $190.85 million. Etsy posted sales of $136.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $598.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.09 million to $599.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $765.40 million, with estimates ranging from $729.29 million to $808.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. Etsy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Loop Capital set a $57.00 price objective on Etsy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Etsy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Etsy from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $57.43. 2,020,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,493. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.13, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.66. Etsy has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 35,900 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,835,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,236,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,485,000 after buying an additional 351,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,220,000 after buying an additional 77,819 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,586,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,642,000 after buying an additional 79,702 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Etsy by 168.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,428,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,513,000 after buying an additional 2,780,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,005,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,795,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

