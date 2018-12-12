$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. ManpowerGroup posted earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.66 to $8.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.85.

MAN stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.04. 423,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,576. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $136.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

In related news, Director William Downe purchased 4,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $324,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Walter sold 7,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $575,509.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 62,393 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 250,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,904 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

