$2.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the lowest is $2.25. Big Lots posted earnings per share of $2.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Big Lots from $51.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on Big Lots and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 185,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 314,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Big Lots by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Big Lots by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after purchasing an additional 403,900 shares in the last quarter.

BIG traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $64.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

