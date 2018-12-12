2,144 Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Purchased by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRC. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 34.5% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,392,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after buying an additional 142,654 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 18,894.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 95,419 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRC opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.16 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.84%.

HRC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 7,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $713,795.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,970.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

