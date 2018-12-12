$231.23 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (PRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to announce sales of $231.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.97 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $211.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $926.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $921.26 million to $930.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $931.73 million, with estimates ranging from $906.06 million to $954.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $249.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ProAssurance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,906,000 after buying an additional 182,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,642,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,934,000 after buying an additional 300,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,167,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,762,000 after buying an additional 137,879 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 73.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,986,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,263,000 after buying an additional 844,419 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,855,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,112,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

