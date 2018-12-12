$236.55 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (GDOT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will announce sales of $236.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.94 million and the lowest is $233.85 million. Green Dot posted sales of $212.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup set a $105.00 price target on shares of Green Dot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.96. 703,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,751. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, CAO Jess Unruh sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total transaction of $163,751.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,864.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $826,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 622,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,428,613.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,485 shares of company stock valued at $35,856,617. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 12.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 30.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 93.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 246,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after buying an additional 118,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

