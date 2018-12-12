23,699 Shares in Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Avanos Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at $136,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

In other Avanos Medical news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $151,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Wesley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $47,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $286,685. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/23699-shares-in-avanos-medical-inc-avns-acquired-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.